Firefighters battle NW Side blaze for over 2 hours; no injuries reported

Chicago Fire Department firefighters battle a blaze in a one-and-a-half-story house in the 2900 block of North Luna Avenue in the Belmont Cragin neighborhood, Thursday afternoon, Jan. 31, 2019. No one was injured in the fire. | Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

Chicago Fire Department firefighters battled a house fire for more than two hours in subzero temperatures Thursday afternoon in the Belmont Cragin neighborhood on the Northwest Side.

The still and box alarm fire broke out in a one-and-a-half story home in the 2900 block of North Luna Avenue about 1:30 p.m. and was struck out shortly after 3:30 p.m., according to the Chicago Fire Department.

No one was injured in the blaze, fire officials said. The house was rendered uninhabitable.

Cold temperatures in the city set a new daily record and nearly dropped to an all-time low on Thursday, the second day of a brutal cold snap. The morning’s temperatures dipped to 21 degrees below zero — minus 39 degrees with wind chill, according to the National Weather Service. That’s just 6 degrees short of the Jan. 20, 1985 record of minus 27, the lowest temperature ever recorded in Chicago.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.