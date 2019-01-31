Firefighters battle NW Side blaze for over 2 hours; no injuries reported
Subscribe for unlimited digital access.
Try one month for $1!
Subscribe for unlimited digital access. Try one month for $1!
Chicago Fire Department firefighters battled a house fire for more than two hours in subzero temperatures Thursday afternoon in the Belmont Cragin neighborhood on the Northwest Side.
The still and box alarm fire broke out in a one-and-a-half story home in the 2900 block of North Luna Avenue about 1:30 p.m. and was struck out shortly after 3:30 p.m., according to the Chicago Fire Department.
No one was injured in the blaze, fire officials said. The house was rendered uninhabitable.
Cold temperatures in the city set a new daily record and nearly dropped to an all-time low on Thursday, the second day of a brutal cold snap. The morning’s temperatures dipped to 21 degrees below zero — minus 39 degrees with wind chill, according to the National Weather Service. That’s just 6 degrees short of the Jan. 20, 1985 record of minus 27, the lowest temperature ever recorded in Chicago.
This slideshow requires JavaScript.