Firefighters battling massive blaze at South Side mattress warehouse

Additional crews were called for a massive blaze Monday night at a mattress factory in the Canaryville neighborhood on the South Side.

Firefighters responded shortly after 8:30 p.m. to the fire at the mattress at 4041 Emerald Ave., according to the Chicago Fire Department.

The block-long building was a “large warehouse” with a heavy fire load as mattresses caught on fire, the fire department said. Crews were battling the fire from the outside of the building.

No injuries were reported.