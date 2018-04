Firefighters extinguish blaze on 34th floor of Near North Side high-rise

No injuries were reported Friday afternoon after firefighters battled a blaze on a 34th floor balcony in a Near North high-rise.

The fire started shortly after 3 p.m. at a building in the 500 block of North Dearborn Street, according to the Chicago Fire Department.

Crews extinguished the blaze by 3:25 p.m., and it had not spread to the inside of the building.