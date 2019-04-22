No injuries in Edgewater high-rise fire
Firefighters extinguished a blaze at a high-rise Monday in Edgewater on the North Side.
The fire broke out at a residential building in the 5600 block of North Sheridan Road about 2:30 a.m. and crews contained it shortly after, a spokesman for the Chicago Fire Department said.
No injuries were reported and preliminary information indicated the fire was started by an oven, the spokesman said.