Firefighters help pull man out of Mount Prospect construction trench

A man went to a hospital Wednesday afternoon after firefighters helped pull him out of a construction trench in the northwest suburbs.

Crews responded to a call at 3:41 p.m. and found the man, thought to be in his 30s, trapped in an 8-10 feet deep construction trench that was in the 800 block of South Elm Street in Mount Prospect, according to the fire department.

Rescue personnel worked to keep soil from collapsing on the man before they pulled him out of the trench about 30 minutes after they arrived, the fire department said.

He was taken to a hospital, where his condition stabilized, fire officials said.