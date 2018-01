Firefighters put out penthouse fire at Lincoln Park high-rise

Firefighters put out a fire in the penthouse of a high-rise building Tuesday morning in the North Side Lincoln Park neighborhood.

Crews were called to the blaze in the penthouse of the building in the 400 block of West Fullerton, according to Fire Media Affairs. The fire was under control by 9:08 a.m. and was put out by 9:14 a.m.

Ambulances were called to the building as a precautionary measure, the fire department said. No injuries were reported.