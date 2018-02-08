4 injured, including 2 police officers, in Chatham blaze

Four people were injured, including two Chicago police officers, in a residential fire Thursday morning in the Chatham neighborhood on the South Side.

Firefighters and a warming bus responded at 5:12 a.m. to the three-story building in the 600 block of East 79th Street, according to Chicago Police.

About 6:10 a.m. the fire was upgraded from a still and box fire to a two alarm fire, the Chicago Fire Department said. The flames were being fought defensively with three hose lines.

The four people injured were taken to hospitals in unknown conditions, Chicago Police said.

The fire was struck out about 6:45 a.m., the fire department said.

No further information was immediately available.