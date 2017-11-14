Firefighters responding to fire at Blommer Chocolate Factory

CHICAGO - NOVEMBER 28: Signage and window vents are seen at the Blommer Chocolate Company November 28, 2005 in Chicago, Illinois. With the smell of chocolate that the Blommer plant emits, the EPA has cited the chocolate producer with alleged violations of the agency's clean-air act. (Photo by Tim Boyle/Getty Images)

Firefighters are responding to a blaze on the roof of the Blommer Chocolate Factory on the Near West Side.

A still and box alarm was called about 1:30 p.m. in the 400 block of North Jefferson.

Fire could be seen burning on the roof of the chocolate factory.

No injuries have been reported.