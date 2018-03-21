Officials: Man found dead in burning building in Lincoln Square

Crews were battling a fire March 21 in the 2400 block of West Gunnison. | Fire Media Affairs

A man was found dead in a burning building Wednesday afternoon in the Lincoln Square neighborhood on the Northwest Side.

Chicago Fire Department spokesman Larry Merritt said the fire was reported at 1:31 p.m. at a three-story building in the 2400 block of West Gunnison. Fire was spotted on all three floors.

Firefighters looking for a someone on the third floor found a man dead, Merritt said. He has not yet been positively identified.

The Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office has not released further details about the death.

No other injuries were reported, although 5-10 people may be displaced, Merritt said. The fire was out by 2:30 p.m.