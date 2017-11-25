Fires damage 2 garages in Orland Park

Firefighters extinguished two garage fires Nov. 24 in the 9000 block of 147th Street in Orland Park. | Orland Fire Protection District

Two garages were damaged by fires Friday evening in southwest suburban Orland Park.

Emergency crews were called about a garage fire at 6:56 p.m. in the 9000 block of 147th Street in Orland Park, according to Orland Park spokesman Ray Hanania.

Firefighters arrived to find “two detached garages on fire with exposure to the adjacent homes,” Hanania said. Crews used two hose lines to put out the fires in about 15 minutes.

No injuries were reported, Hanania said. The cause of the fires remained under investigation Saturday morning.