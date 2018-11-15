Fireworks set off in Morgan Park High School hallway

Someone set off fireworks in a hallway at Morgan Park High School Tuesday morning, briefly sparking chaos at the Far South Side school.

The fireworks were lit about 11:30 a.m. in a first-floor stairwell of the school at 1744 W. Pryor Ave., according to Chicago Police.

Videos circulating on social media showed students yelling and sprinting down a smoky hallway.

The school was briefly placed on a soft lockdown until the source of the smoke and noise was identified, police said.

No one was hurt and no one was in custody as of Thursday night, police said.

School officials could not immediately be reached for comment late Thursday. CBS2 reported that administrators planned to meet with parents this week to discuss the incident and their ongoing investigation.