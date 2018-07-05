A fire sparked by fireworks spread to a garage and an abandoned home Wednesday night in south suburban Harvey.
About 10:05 p.m., firefighters responded to reports of a fire in the 15700 block of Cars Avenue that was started by fireworks, according Deputy Chief Willie Buie of the Harvey Fire Department.
The blaze spread to a garage and an abandoned house that were both damaged in the fire, Buie said. A neighboring home and a garage across the street were also damaged.
The fire was still under investigation and no injuries were reported.
The Harvey Fire Department could not be immediately reached for more details.