Fireworks spark blaze that engulfs abandoned house in Harvey

Firefighters battled a house fire about 10 p.m. Wednesday July 4, 2018 in the 15700 block of South Carese Ave in Harvey. | Justin Jackson/ Sun-Times

A fire sparked by fireworks spread to a garage and an abandoned home Wednesday night in south suburban Harvey.

About 10:05 p.m., firefighters responded to reports of a fire in the 15700 block of Cars Avenue that was started by fireworks, according Deputy Chief Willie Buie of the Harvey Fire Department.

The blaze spread to a garage and an abandoned house that were both damaged in the fire, Buie said. A neighboring home and a garage across the street were also damaged.

The fire was still under investigation and no injuries were reported.

The Harvey Fire Department could not be immediately reached for more details.