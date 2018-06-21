First lady’s ‘I don’t care’ jacket causes a stir

First lady Melania Trump boards a flight at Andrews Air Force Base in Maryland on June 12, 2018 wearing a rain jacket that reads : I really dont care. Do U? in white lettering that looks like broad paint strokes. | Getty

WASHINGTON — First lady Melania Trump wore a jacket that read “I really don’t care, do u?” as she boarded a flight Thursday to a facility housing migrant children separated from their parents.

The green, hooded military jacket had the words written graffiti-style on the back.

When asked what message the first lady’s jacket intends to send, spokeswoman Stephanie Grisham said: “It’s a jacket. There was no hidden message. After today’s important visit to Texas, I hope the media isn’t going to choose to focus on her wardrobe.”

Grisham underscored that message in a tweet with the hashtags #SheCares and #ItsJustAJacket.

Today’s visit w the children in Texas impacted @flotus greatly. If media would spend their time & energy on her actions & efforts to help kids – rather than speculate & focus on her wardrobe – we could get so much accomplished on behalf of children. #SheCares #ItsJustAJacket — Stephanie Grisham (@StephGrisham45) June 21, 2018

Mrs. Trump changed into a pale yellow jacket before the plane landed in McAllen, Texas, for visit to the Upbring New Hope Children’s Center, which houses 55 migrant children.

The youthful jacket sharply contrasts with the first lady’s typically bold, foreign-flavored wardrobe. In public appearances, the first lady has worn designs by Dolce & Gabbana, Del Pozo, Christian Dior, Emilio Pucci, Givenchy and Valentino, often with daringly high Christian Louboutin heels.