Five in custody after Lyft driver carjacked at gunpoint in Hammond

Five people are in custody after a Lyft driver was carjacked at gunpoint Saturday afternoon in northwest Indiana.

It happened about 2:45 p.m. in the 7400 block of Madison Avenue in Hammond, according to Hammond Police Lt. Steve Kellogg.

Four males requested a ride and at some point threatened the Lyft driver with multiple firearms, Kellogg said.

The carjackers then drove off in the stolen vehicle, which was found wrecked in Illinois, Kellogg said. The suspects ran away, but five people were later taken into custody.

The suspects, all males, include two 15-year-olds, one 16-year-old and two 18-year-olds, Kellogg said.

Hammond police are expected to file charges this week, he said.