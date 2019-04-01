Technical issues delaying flights for major airlines in Chicago, New York, Miami

FILE- Southwest Airlines flights out of Midway International Airport are delayed.

Major airlines are experiencing technical issues, causing delays at airports in Chicago, NYC, Boston, Atlanta, Miami and Detroit.

WBEZ reported that scattered delays were concentrated at Midway, affecting Southwest Airlines and other carriers.

The Federal Aviation Administration advised travelers to contact their airlines directly for more information.

#Traveler Alert✈️: Several U.S. #airlines are experiencing computer issues this morning. Please contact your airline directly for flight information and updates. The #FAA does not cancel flights. #FlySmart pic.twitter.com/5x4U3f6ogu — The FAA (@FAANews) April 1, 2019

A tweet from American Airlines attributed the delays to a “brief technical issue” with AeroData, a program that monitors the weight and balance of planes.

AeroData had a brief technical issue that impacted a few of our regional carriers. The issue has been resolved. https://t.co/h88H9iXqqT — American Airlines (@AmericanAir) April 1, 2019

