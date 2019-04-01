Technical issues delaying flights for major airlines in Chicago, New York, Miami
Major airlines are experiencing technical issues, causing delays at airports in Chicago, NYC, Boston, Atlanta, Miami and Detroit.
WBEZ reported that scattered delays were concentrated at Midway, affecting Southwest Airlines and other carriers.
The Federal Aviation Administration advised travelers to contact their airlines directly for more information.
A tweet from American Airlines attributed the delays to a “brief technical issue” with AeroData, a program that monitors the weight and balance of planes.
This is a developing story.