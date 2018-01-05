Flight from Chicago to Hong Kong diverted by poop-smearing passenger

Passengers on a flight from Chicago to Hong Kong had a crappy time when their flight was diverted to Anchorage after a passenger “smeared feces everywhere,” KTVA is reporting.

United Airlines flight 895 from Chicago to Hong Kong had to be redirected to Anchorage Thursday, Ted Stevens International Airport Police told KTVA.

The man smeared the excrement inside more than one bathroom, took off his shirt and attempted to stuff it in the toilet, KTVA reports. He was cooperative when the flight landed in Anchorage.

The man was taken to Providence Hospital for a psych evaluation, and no charges were filed, KTVA reports.