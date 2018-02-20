Flood warning in effect until Wednesday morning for Chicago Area

A Flood warning is in effect until 10:45 a.m. Wednesday as up to 3 inches of rain could fall across the Chicago area overnight. | National Weather Service

A flood warning is in effect for urban areas and small streets until Wednesday morning for the entire Chicago metro area as more rain and possible thunderstorms move through the area.

Additional showers and thunderstorms were expected to drop another inch through the evening, with some areas seeing up to 3 inches, the National Weather Service said. Heavy downpours could lead to flash flooding.

Between 2 and 4 inches of rain had fallen across by Tuesday afternoon, according to the weather service. The rainfall, combined with melting snow and rapid runoff due to frozen ground, flooded low-lying areas and caused water levels to rise in rivers and ponds.

Minor flooding and standing water were reported on roads throughout the Chicago area, according to NWS meteorologist Stephen Rodriguez.

The left shoulder and left lane of the inbound Eisenhower Expressway were closed about noon near Cicero because of flooding caused by a collapsed sewer inside the CTA Blue Line, according to a statement from the Illinois Department of Transportation. The lane and shoulder was back open by Tuesday evening.

The Cook County Department of Transportation reported that some roads in the south suburbs were closed because of flooding Tuesday morning. Most reopened by Tuesday afternoon, but Kedzie Avenue between 137th and 138th streets in Robbins, 136th Street between Southwest Highway and Crescent Drive in Orland Park and Will-Cook Road between Oak Hill and Country Woods drives in Orland Park remained closed as of 3 p.m.

Street flooding was also reported in Riverside, according to a statement from the city.

The DuPage River was at a minor flood stage in Bolingbrook and could reach moderate flood levels by Wednesday morning, the weather service said. Minor flooding was also reported on the Fox River near Montgomery and at Thorn Creek in Thornton.

The Des Plaines River was near flood stage near Des Plaines and was expected to reach minor flood levels by Wednesday, the weather service said.

DuPage County Stormwater Management began operating its major flood control facilities in Elmhurst, Naperville, Bloomingdale and Carol Stream early Tuesday, the agency said in a statement.

A high of 66 degrees was reported Tuesday in Chicago, but temperatures were expected to plummet by nighttime, bringing possible freezing rain or sleet after 2 a.m. early Wednesday morning, the weather service said. A high of 37 was forecast for Wednesday.

Residents of flood-prone areas were warned to take precautions and check back for forecast updates. The flood warning ends at 10:45 a.m. Wednesday.