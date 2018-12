Flooding closes ramp connecting Michigan Avenue to Lake Shore Drive

The ramp connecting northbound Michigan Avenue to Lake Shore Drive was closed Monday morning due to flooding.

The ramp was closed about 8 a.m., according to Chicago police.

As of 9:10 a.m., northbound No. 146 and No. 147 buses were being rerouted from Lake Shore Drive, Inner Lake Shore Drive and North Avenue due to street blockage, according to the CTA. Southbound buses weren’t affected.