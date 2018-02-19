Flooding possible as heavy rain moves through Chicago

The mix of heavy rain, melting snow, and frozen ground could cause flooding Tuesday | David Struett/Sun-Times

A flood watch is in effect until late Tuesday night for the entire Chicago metro area as rain and possible thunderstorms move through the area, the National Weather Service is warning.

Chicago can expect up to one inch of rain, and southern suburbs and parts of Indiana can expect up to four inches, the weather service said.

The rainfall, combined with melting snow and rapid runoff due to frozen ground, could flood low-lying areas, according to the weather service.

A high of 63 degrees is forecast for Tuesday, but temperatures will plummet by nighttime, bringing possible freezing rain after 2 a.m. early Wednesday morning, the weather service said.

Residents of flood-prone areas were warned to take precautions and check back for forecast updates. The flood watch officially ends 6 a.m. Wednesday morning.