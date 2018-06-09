Flooding possible Saturday morning in NW suburbs

A flash flood warning was in effect Saturday morning in the northwest suburbs.

Residents were warned to avoid walking or driving through flood waters, the National Weather Service said.

Heavy rainfall and thunderstorms early Saturday were expected to roll through Arlington Heights, Des Plaines and Mount Prospect, among other suburbs, the weather service said.

The flood warning is in effect until 7:45 a.m.

Temperatures this weekend are forecast to be in the 80s inland and upper 60s near the lake, according to the weather service. Scattered rain and thunderstorms are possible the entire weekend.