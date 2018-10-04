Flooding threat issued for weekend as thunderstorms loom

Multiple bouts of rain and thunderstorms are headed across northern Illinois and northwest Indiana this weekend, and residents are being warned about potential flooding.

According to the National Weather Service, significant odds of flooding and a limited threat of a severe thunderstorm are expected late Thursday until Friday afternoon in the Chicago area.

Saturday will likely see an elevated threat of severe thunderstorms and flooding, especially during the daytime, the NWS said. Additional spurts of thunderstorms will likely continue until the middle of the week, but floods are expected abate after Saturday.

The west Chicago suburbs, especially west of I-55, are due for the heaviest flooding, the NWS said.