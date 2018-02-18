WATCH: Florida principal gives emotional message after shooting

Ty Thompson, who is principal at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, posted an emotional video on Sunday. | Video frame

The principal of the Florida high school where a gunman killed 17 people last week addressed the community in an emotional video message.

The video, which was posted Sunday, showed Ty Thompson, who is principal at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

He thanked the thousands of people around the world that have reached out to the school in emails and on social media. He said he promises to love the staff, students and their families over the difficult weeks to come.

Nineteen-year-old Nikolas Cruz is facing 17 counts of murder in the Wednesday afternoon shooting.

RELATED

• Life or death main decision for Florida school shooting suspect

• Florida shooting suspect was on school rifle team that got NRA grant

• Did FBI miss a warning before Florida high school shooting?

U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio said Florida should consider enacting a law that would allow family members or law enforcement officials to ask a court to remove guns from a person who poses a danger.

Democratic state legislators filed bills that would create “risk protection orders” but the legislation hasn’t been heard during this year’s session.

During an interview with Miami television station WFOR, Rubio said legislators should “absolutely” consider the bill. Rubio, who once served as House speaker in the state Legislature, called it an “example of a state law” that could have helped prevent the shooting.

The suspect in the case, 19-year-old Nikolas Cruz, had been expelled from school and had mental health issues and had been reported to law enforcement.

Other states have already enacted similar laws.