Florida man charged with carjacking two people at Oak Brook Mall

A Florida man is suspected of carjacking a woman, realizing he didn’t have keys and then carjacking someone else Saturday morning in west suburban Oak Brook.

At 11:50 a.m., 39-year-old Anthony Riola approached a woman sitting in her car in the Oak Brook Mall parking lot and said, “Give me your car,” according to a statement from the DuPage County state’s attorney’s office. He warned that he had a knife before pulling one out and brandishing it at her.

The woman fled, leaving Riola with her vehicle, the state’s attorney’s office said. But he could not start the vehicle, as he had no keys.

Riola got out of the vehicle and entered another vehicle, this one already running at a valet parking space, the state’s attorney’s office said. With a valet attendant and the owner of the vehicle standing there watching, Riola drove off in the vehicle.

He was later arrested in Chicago, the state’s attorney’s office said. He faces charges of aggravated vehicular hijacking, armed violence, possessing a stolen vehicle and theft over $10,000.

Riola’s bond was set at $500,000, the state’s attorney’s office said, and his next court date was scheduled for Jan. 28.