Florida school shooting survivors head to state capital

Survivors from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School and other students from Broward County, Florida, high schools listen to state Sen. Bobby Powell. | AP Photo

PARKLAND, Fla. — A group of students who survived the Florida school shooting have started their 400-mile trip to the state capital to pressure lawmakers to act on a sweeping package of gun control laws.

The students left Coral Springs on Tuesday afternoon and expect to arrive in Tallahassee in the evening. They plan to hold a rally Wednesday at the Capitol in hopes that it will put pressure on the state’s Republican-controlled Legislature.

The fate of the new restrictions is unclear. Lawmakers have rebuffed gun restrictions since Republicans took control of the governor’s office and the Legislature in 1999. But some in the GOP say they will consider the bills.

Wednesday will mark one week since authorities say a former student killed 17 students and faculty at Stoneman Douglas High School.

About 100 Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School students boarded three buses to Tallahassee so that they can pressure state lawmakers to pass more restrictive gun laws.

Alfonso Calderon is a 16-year-old junior. He says he hopes that the trip will start a conversation between the Legislature, Gov. Rick Scott and the students over commonsense laws on guns.