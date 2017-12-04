Florida woman charged with DUI in Riverside

A Florida woman was charged early Sunday with drunk driving in west suburban Riverside.

At 3:40 a.m. officers spotted a 2012 Chevy speeding in the area of Longcommon and Evelyn Roads, according to a statement from Riverside police.

Monika Anna Sieczka was so intoxicated that the officer had to stop the sobriety tests to prevent her from losing her balance and falling onto the street, police said. She refused a breathalyzer test.

Sieczka, 27, of North Port Florida, was charged with drunk driving, speeding, improper lane usage, and several other traffic tickets related to the arrest, police said. Riverside police notified the Department of Motor Vehicles in Florida of Sieczka’s arrest.