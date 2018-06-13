Florida woman dies in fall from swing at NeoCon Show in Merchandise Mart

Jacqueline E. Albertine, 57, died in a fall from a swing Tuesday at the Merchandise Mart. | Facebook

A 57-year-old woman died after falling from a swing Tuesday afternoon at the NeoCon show held at the Merchandise Mart in River North.

Jacqueline E. Albertine, 57, fell from a swing that was on display at the David Edward booth on the third floor of the building, according to authorities.

Albertine, of Miami Beach, Florida struck her head and was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, where she was pronounced dead at 4:23 p.m., the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office said. An autopsy Wednesday found she died of blunt force head trauma and her death was ruled an accident.

Albertine worked in commercial furniture sales at Corporate Design Choice Inc. in Miami, according to her LinkedIn page.

Albertine was attending the NeoCon show on behalf of the company, where she had worked for 14 years, company president Shawn MacMullin said.

“It is hard to comprehend the tragic loss of our beloved Jacqui Albertine,” MacMullin wrote in a statement. “She was loved by so many friends, customer[s] and coworkers.”