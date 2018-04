Food stolen from delivery drivers in Humboldt Park

A pair of robbers stole food from two delivery drivers this week in the Humboldt Park neighborhood on the West Side.

The robberies took place about 9 p.m. Friday and about 8:30 p.m. Sunday in the 800 block of North Avers, Chicago Police said. Only the food orders were stolen.

On Sunday, a weapon was displayed by one of the robbers, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area North detectives (312) 744-8263.