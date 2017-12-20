Footage of Mount Prospect burglars released as police investigate

After two homes were reported burglarized Tuesday in northwest suburban Mount Prospect, police have released surveillance footage in connection with the cases to try to identify those involved.

Officers were called about 7:20 a.m. to a home in the 800 block of Heritage Drive and then to another house in the 17000 block of Regency Court for burglaries that happened overnight, Mount Prospect police said.

In the burglary on Heritage Drive, someone broke into the home through an unlocked window and stole multiple purses, which contained cash and credit cards, while the homeowners were asleep upstairs, police said.

In the second case, someone entered a vehicle parked in a driveway and took multiple power tools before entering the home through a side door and stealing a purse with cash and credit cards inside, police said. As in the first case, the homeowners were asleep upstairs when the burglary happened.

Officers canvassed the neighborhood and found some of the stolen property in residential garbage cans, police said. Neighbors who live near the homes that were burglarized handed over surveillance video of two unsuccessful attempts to enter their homes.

Anyone with information can call police at (847) 870-5654. Anonymous tips can also be made to Crime Stoppers at (847) 590-7867. Tips that lead to an arrest and prosecution may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.