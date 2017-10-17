Ken Griffin tops list of Illinois’ richest again

Ken Griffin is still really, really rich.

Richer, in fact.

With a net worth of $8.5 billion, the Chicago businessman again tops the list of richest Illinois residents, according to the annual Forbes list of the 400 wealthiest Americans. The list was released Tuesday.

Forbes estimated Griffin’s fortune at $8.5 billion, putting 52nd on the overall list. Last year, his net worth was estimated at $7.5 billion and he was 57th on the list.

Griffin is founder and CEO of the Chicago-based hedge fund Citadel. He declined to comment Tuesday.

Fourteen Illinois residents made the list, including one new name: Rishi Shah, a co-founder of Outcome Health.

Shah’s net worth is estimated at $3.6 billion, placing him 206th overall.

Microsoft founder Bill Gates tops this year’s list with a fortune valued at $89 billion. Amazon’s Jeff Bezos is second and investor Warren Buffett is third.