17 Illinoisans on Forbes list of world’s billionaires

Ken Griffin was again ranked the richest Illinoisan in Forbes' 2018 World Billionaires. | Provided photo

Hedge fund founder Ken Griffin continued to top the list of richest Illinoisans as tracked by Forbes.

Griffin, the founder of Citadel LLC, ranked 172nd worldwide with an estimated net worth of $9 billion in Forbes’ 32nd annual World’s Billionaires List. Seventeen Illinois residents were among the 2,208 billionaires on the list.

Jeff Bezos of Amazon topped the list for the first time, followed by Bill Gates and Warren Buffett.

Here are the Illinoisans who made the list: