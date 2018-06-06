Uncle charged after 5-year-old accidentally shot by brother in Ford Heights

Weapons recovered from a home in south suburban Ford Heights after a 5-year-old boy was accidentally shot and critically wounded Monday by his 8-year-old brother. | Cook County Sheriff's Office

A 21-year-old man is facing charges after a young child accidentally shot another young child Monday in south suburban Ford Heights.

Mikaehl Allen was charged Tuesday with misdemeanor counts of child endangerment and allowing a minor to access a firearm, according to the Cook County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities said Allen, who is the boys’ uncle, has a valid Firearm Owners Identification Card.

Deputies were called about 11:25 a.m. Monday and found the 5-year-old boy shot at a home in the 1100 block of Drexel, the sheriff’s office said. The boy was taken to Comer Children’s Hospital, where he remained in critical condition Wednesday.

Investigators learned the boy was accidentally shot by his 8-year-old brother when the older boy found a 9mm Smith & Wesson pistol under a mattress at the home, the sheriff’s office said.

Deputies also found an AK-47, a shotgun and parts for an AR-15-style rifle under the mattress, according to the statement. Two boxer-mix dogs owned by Allen that were found at the home were emaciated and had suffered injuries caused by insects. Allen was additionally charged with misdemeanor counts of cruel treatment and violation of an owner’s duties.

The dogs were taken to a veterinarian for treatment.

Authorities said Allen was not home at the time of the shooting and that other adults in the home were sleeping.