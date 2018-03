Ford recalls nearly 1.4 million cars over steering wheel bolts

Ford Motor Co. is recalling nearly 1.4 million Ford Fusions and Lincoln MKZs over steering wheel bolts. | AP file photo

Ford Motor Co. issued a safety recall Wednesday covering nearly 1.4 million cars in North America over the possibility steering wheels could detach from the steering column.

Ford is recalling some 2014-18 Ford Fusion and Lincoln MKZ cars for loose steering wheel bolts.

The automaker said it is aware of two accidents related to the steering wheel bolt. One person was injured.

Ford said the bolt may loosen over time.

Dealers will replace the steering wheel bolt at no cost to customers.