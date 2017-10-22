Forest Park man wins $100,000 lottery prize

A Forest Park man is $100,000 richer after scratching a winning Holiday Bonus lottery ticket.

Dan Scollard won the top prize when he scratched the ticket while dining at a restaurant with his wife, according to the Illinois Lottery.

“When we saw the $100,000 prize amount, my wife screamed, and then everyone in the place knew we won the lottery and congratulated us,” said Scollard, who plans to use the money to pay bills.

Scollard bought the ticket at Forest Park Liquors at 7429 W. Madison St. in Forest Park, the lottery said. The store received $1,000, or 1 percent of the prize amount, for selling the winning ticket.