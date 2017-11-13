Former Ald. Bob Fioretti to challenge Toni Preckwinkle

Former Chicago Ald. Bob Fioretti wants Toni Preckwinkle’s job.

Fioretti, 63, will announce his plan to challenge Preckwinkle for Cook County Board president Monday morning at a news

conference to be held in south suburban Lansing.

The event will be streamed live on Fioretti’s Facebook page.

The announcement comes about a month after Preckwinkle’s massively

unpopular penny-an-ounce sweetened beverage tax was repealed — leaving

her politically bruised.

News of Fioretti’s challenge is not a total surprise.

A political committee entitled “Bob for Cook County” was created to

support the Democrat’s run for county president in October. And

Fioretti’s name and signature appeared on an amendment to the

committee’s forms earlier this month.

The primary election for Cook Country president will be held March 20, 2018. Signatures are due Dec. 4 for candidates who want to appear on the primary ballot.

Fioretti served as 2nd Ward alderman for two terms beginning in 2007.

But when the ward maps were redrawn in 2012 by the Chicago City Council the

new boundaries left Fioretti’s home address in the West Loop outside

the ward he represented.

Fioretti called the remap a farce intended to keep him out of office.

In 2015, Fioretti mounted an unsuccessful bid to unseat Mayor Rahm

Emanuel, who he occasional butted heads with on the city council

floor.

He later ran an unsuccessful campaign for a seat in the Illinois Senate.

Fioretti, a civil rights attorney and cancer survivor, will head to

Manny’s deli for lunch after the announcement, a source said.