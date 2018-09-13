Former Ald. Fioretti weighing another mayoral run

Former Ald. Bob Fioretti (2nd) is “very likely” to announce his candidacy for mayor in the next 10 days, an aide close to Fioretti’s camp told the Sun-Times.

Fioretti has already started circulating nominating petitions. It’ll be the second time around for Fioretti, should he decide to jump into the crowded race that has only ballooned since Mayor Rahm Emanuel announced he would not be seeking a third term.

Fioretti ran for mayor in 2015. In the run-off election, he threw his support behind Emanuel despite initially telling the Sun-Times he would support “anybody but Rahm.”

In 2016, Fioretti lost a bid to represent the 5th District in the state Senate.

In 2017, he announced a bid to replace incumbent Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle — he lost that bid in the March primary.

