Former American Ballet Theatre ballerina Ruth Ann Koesun has died in Chicago

Ballerina Ruth Ann Koesun grew up in Chicago's Chinatown and went on to command world stages with her power and grace. | Provided photo

When Ruth Ann Koesun emerged from her Lake Shore Drive apartment to head to work as an assistant at Chamber Opera Chicago, people saw a woman whose carriage and poise were as impeccable as her size 2 Chanel suits.

That’s because she had danced all over the world with the powerhouse American Ballet Theatre, including a triumphant 1946 tour that gave a lift to London audiences who’d been worn down by war.

On July 4, 1946, ABT became the first American ballet company to appear in London after World War II and the first to appear at the Royal Opera House. The troupe received 12 rapturous curtain calls.

Ms. Koesun, who grew up in Chicago’s Chinatown, the daughter of a doctor, was the toast of London for her performance in “Fancy Free,” a ballet about American sailors living it up on leave.

Ms. Koesun, who was 89, has died at her Chicago apartment, according to her goddaughter Ellen Coghlan, who said she died of natural causes.

During her dance career, Ms. Koesun performed on bills with some of the world’s finest classically trained dancers, among them Alicia Alonso, Erik Bruhn, Nora Kaye, Maria Tallchief and Violette Verdy.

She also appeared on a 1947 cover of Life magazine.

She had scintillating memories of her dance tours, including the time actor Yul Brynner spilled champagne down ballerina Norma Vance’s dress at a party in San Francisco, where he was performing in “Lute Song.”

After retiring from ABT in 1969, she was a co-director of the dance department at Hull House Association and toured as a ballerina with the First Chamber Dance Company of New York.

She also served as an executive director of the Association for Illinois Dance Companies.