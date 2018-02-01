Former Aurora man convicted of sexually assaulting children faces life in prison

An one-time Aurora resident who was convicted Wednesday of sexually assaulting children faces life in prison for his crimes.

A jury found 37-year-old Timothy M. Arnold guilty of eight felony counts of predatory criminal sexual assault of a child and five felony counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse, the Kane County State’s Attorney’s Office said.

Between 2011 and 2017, Arnold preyed up on kids that he knew, all of whom were younger than 12 when he abused them, prosecutors said. He faces a mandatory sentence of life in prison because he was convicted of sexually assaulting multiple children.

According to prosecutors, the assaults took place in Aurora. Arnold previously lived in Aurora, but his most recent address was in Lawrenceburg, Tennessee.

Arnold was scheduled to return to court March 1.