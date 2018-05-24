Former CBOT chairman Patrick Arbor arrested at Boston airport

Patrick Arbor, Chairman of the Chicago Board of Trade, in 1998. File Photo. (Bob Black-Suntimes)

Former Chicago Board of Trade Chairman Patrick Arbor was back in police custody Thursday morning after being arrested in Boston for the second time this week on a warrant stemming from his divorce case.

Arbor was arrested at Boston’s Logan International Airport as he attempted to board a flight Wednesday evening to Italy.

Arbor has been evading the jurisdiction of the Cook County court system since 2013, when he left the country and moved his assets overseas to avoid paying his ex-wife an $18 million court judgment.

Arbor was first arrested by Massachusetts State Police on Monday while attending his grandson’s graduation ceremony at Boston College, but was released soon afterward when the Cook County sheriff’s office declined to extradite him.

Lawyers for Arbor’s ex-wife, Antoinette Vigilante, then went back to court on Tuesday in Cook County to obtain a new warrant that would answer the sheriff’s office concerns.