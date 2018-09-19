Former Chicago Police Cmdr. Jon Burge, tied to torture cases, has died

Police Cmdr. Jon Burge, whose name became synonymous with torture, dozens of tainted court convictions and more than $100 million in city settlements with wrongfully convicted defendants who lost decades of their lives in jail, has died in Florida at 70, according to Chicago’s Fraternal Order of Police.

Burge, a commander at Area 2 on the South Side, headed a “midnight crew” of officers accused of systemic abuse of African-American suspects. The cases stretched from the 1970s to 1991 and drew the attention of the London-based human rights organization Amnesty International, which called for an inquiry.

In the words of victim Darrell Cannon–whose murder conviction would be thrown out–he was tortured by “a New Wave Klan” that “wore badges, instead of sheets.”

In 2011, Burge was sentenced to 4 and ½ years for lying under oath in civil lawsuits connected to the torture. After being released early for good behaviour, he went to a halfway house near his Florida home, followed by home confinement.

Former Fraternal Order of Police president Dean Angelo said Burge was treated unfairly.

“Jon Burge put a lot of bad guys in prison,” Angelo said at the Leighton Criminal Courthouse Wednesday, where reporters gathered to cover the murder trial of Chicago police officer Jason Van Dyke.

“You know, people picked a career apart that was considered for a long time to be an honorable career and a very effective career,” Angelo added. “And I don’t know that Jon Burge got a fair shake based on the years and years and years of service that he gave the city. But we’ll have to wait and see how that eventually plays out in history, I guess.”

Also at the courthouse was Rev. Jesse Jackson.

“As a policeman, he did a lot of harm to a lot of people,” Jackson said, adding: “We pray for his family, because that’s the appropriate thing to do.”

In 2016, Chicago paid $5.5 million in reparations to 57 Burge torture victims; those claims were awarded through a process overseen by the Chicago Torture Justice Memorials Organization.

“Reparations is not a necessity. But it is a moral compunction and a moral reckoning to right a wrong. There is no statute of limitations on that,” Mayor Rahm Emanuel said at the time.

By the time those reparations were approved, the city already had shelled out roughly $100 million to settle Burge-era cases and associated legal expenses.

The cases became part of Chicago school curriculum. As those lessons were was rolled out, Chicago Board of Education President Frank M. Clark said they covered “a very dark time in Chicago’s history, dealing with Jon Burge and the atrocities.”

One of the most infamous cases involved Andrew and Jackie Wilson, who were convicted of the 1982 slayings of two Chicago police officers, William Fahey and Richard O’Brien. Andrew Wilson said his interrogation included being suffocated with a plastic bag and subjected to a mock execution when a pistol was placed in his mouth. Jackie Wilson said Burge administered shocks from electrodes attached to a “black box” and that he was beaten with phone books. Andrew Wilson later died in prison.

Andrew Wilson’s case was the first to be overturned based on allegations of torture by Burge’s detectives. Wilson won a $1 million civil judgment from the city, and his case would eventually lead to Burge’s firing, and in ensuing decades, the payouts of more than $100 million to defendants who claimed they were victims and the creation of the Illinois Torture Inquiry and Relief Commission.

Burge and his crew also were accused of coercing suspects with beatings, mock gun games of Russian roulette, and threats of being thrown out windows.

The beefy Burge, a lifelong bachelor, eventually retired, collecting a pension and moving to the area of Apollo Beach, Florida.

He grew up on the Southeast Side. He went to Luella Elementary School and was in the Reserve Officer Training Corps at Bowen High School. Burge attended the University of Missouri but said “he was enjoying too much to study, and so was asked to leave,” said author John Conroy, who profiled Burge in his 2001 book on torture, “Unspeakable Acts, Ordinary People.”

Burge joined the Army, where he became a staff sergeant. He volunteered for Vietnam and served as a military police officer, twice earning commendations for leaving a bunker to drag wounded comrades away from enemy fire. Later, he won accolades for heroism as a police officer.

At one time, he kept a boat in Burnham Harbor named “Vigilante.”

In a 2015 interview with writer and Chicago Police officer Martin Preib, now vice president of the Fraternal Order of Police, Burge condemned the decision to pay reparations.

“I find it hard to believe that the city’s political leadership could even contemplate giving `reparations’ to human vermin” like Cannon, Burge was quoted as saying.

Burge argued that Flint Taylor, an attorney for many of the torture plaintiffs, and others with a “radical political agenda” had been “working to free guilty, vicious criminals” for years by filing “specious lawsuits” against Chicago Police officers.

“These private attorneys grow rich because the city of Chicago is afraid to defend the lawsuits filed by these human vultures,” Burge was quoted as saying on Preib’s blog. He later confirmed the interview to the Sun-Times.

Taylor at the time said he was outraged by the suggestion he and other lawyers were merely going after money.

“We have been committed to this for over 2 1/2 decades — not to make money, but because we are firmly committed to exposing racist crimes against humanity. And the people who have joined with us include Amnesty International and a wide range of other organizations who . . . see his crimes for what they are,” Taylor told the Sun-Times then.

“He says the truth will come out. The truth has come out. That’s why the city has acted as it has. No matter what kind of cowardly statements Burge may make under cover of darkness, it is not going to change the public record of his and his fellow officers’ crimes.”

In 2008, former U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Illinois Patrick Fitzgerald indicted Burge on charges of perjury and obstruction of justice. He was convicted in 2010 and sentenced to 4 ½ years in prison.

Burge never served time on a torture conviction. A special prosecutor investigated the allegations between 2002 and 2006 and determined that, while it was likely torture had occurred, the crimes were committed outside the Illinois statute of limitations and could not be prosecuted.

A Chicago Police spokesman did not confirm Burge’s death Wednesday. Employees at Florida’s Hillsborough County medical examiner’s and sheriff’s offices said Wednesday afternoon they had no records of Burge’s death.

Burge’s former attorney, Rick Beuke, did not respond to messages seeking comment. Burge’s brother and sister-in-law could not be reached.

Contributing: Sam Charles, Stefano Esposito, Frank Main, Fran Spielman, Jon Seidel, Lauren FitzPatrick, Maureen O’Donnell