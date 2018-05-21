Former Chicago City Council member Marion Volini dies

Marion Volini, a former 48th Ward alderman, has died, it was announced Monday at the Chicago City Club luncheon.

“I think she charted a course and inspired a lot of women to run for public office,” said Ald. Harry Osterman, who now represents that ward on the Chicago City Council.

“Behind that smile was a lot of determination.”

Volini spoke to Chicago Sun-Times City Hall reporter Fran Spielman in 2016 about the lack of women on the City Council.

At that time, women were about to be sworn in to a dozen seats when they should have 25, Volini said.

“We’re more than 50 percent of the population. We should have an equal voice in the council,” she said then.

Volini also recalled the pivotal peace-making role played by women aldermen during the darkest days of the power struggle known as Council Wars that saw 29 aldermen, most of them white, led by Edward R. Vrdolyak (10th) thwart then-Mayor Harold Washington’s every move.

“They called us ‘Beirut on the Lake,’ ” Volini said. “I didn’t see how it would ever be resolved. Everybody was so adamant. But I proposed having negotiating teams meet to work out committee chairmanships to make that equitable. That made it possible to pass a budget. I felt that was something a woman could do without alienating other members of the City Council.”

Osterman called Volini a leader on the council and a pioneer in her Edgewater community. She “really charted a course for where we are as a community today,” Osterman said. “The work that she did to get people involved, to get them to commit to a neighborhood, really had lasting roots.”

She was, Osterman added, “an independent voice who stood up for things she believed in at a very challenging time with race in our city. She stood as a supporter of Harold Washington, the mayor, and helped bring the city together during that very difficult time.”

This is a developing story. Check back for details.