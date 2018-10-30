Ex-city employee convicted of tax fraud, stealing city funds

A former Chicago Public Building Commission payroll manager was convicted Friday of stealing more than $50,000 from city funds and defrauding the federal government of over $40,000 in taxes.

Tara Smith was sentenced to 36 months of probation, 200 hours of community service and and repaying the PBC and Internal Revenue Service in restitution, according to a press release from city Inspector General Joe Ferguson. She now lives in Charlotte, North Carolina, according to the FBI.

In 2014 and 2015, Smith fraudulently siphoned $51,018 from the PBC’s coffers into her personal bank accounts, the inspector general’s office said. She did so by routinely lying on the payroll’s processing system to add unauthorized payments for herself.

Smith also defrauded the IRS of $40,371 from 2014 to 2016 by misrepresenting her income — namely, the PBC funds she gifted herself without permission, the inspector general’s office said. She attempted to cover her tracks by sending a fake W-2 form that omitted her fraudulent payments to the PBC payroll system.

Her conviction came after an investigation led by the inspector general, the IRS and the U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Illinois. She pleaded guilty on April 9, according to the inspector general.

Earlier this month, the inspector general’s office issued a quarterly report unveiling other misappropriations of city funds as well as transgressions such as sexual misconduct and soliciting bribes.