Former congressman and presidential candidate John Anderson dead at 95

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — Former Illinois congressman and presidential candidate John Anderson has died.

A family statement says the 95-year-old Rockford Republican died Sunday night in Washington, D.C.

Anderson served ten terms in the U.S. House of Representatives and sought the Republican presidential nomination in 1980.

He later waged an independent campaign against Democratic President Jimmy Carter and GOP challenger Ronald Reagan. Anderson received 7 percent of the national vote.

Anderson was a World War II veteran who earned a law degree from the University of Illinois and ran for Winnebago County state’s attorney in 1956.

He won the congressional seat in 1960 and served until 1981. He was chairman of the House Republican Conference from 1969 to 1979.

He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Keke, five children and 11 grandchildren.