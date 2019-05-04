Former Cook County Assessor Tom Hynes dies at 80

Former Cook County Assessor Thomas Hynes, a gentlemanly giant of Chicago Democratic politics for three decades, died early Saturday after a long illness.

Hynes, 80, once served as president of the Illinois Senate and made a controversial bid for mayor against Harold Washington in 1987.

His death was confirmed by his son, Matt, a former senior adviser to Mayor Rahm Emanuel. Another son, former Illinois Comptroller Dan Hynes, is currently serving as deputy governor to Gov. J.B. Pritzker.

Hynes was the longtime Democratic committeeman of the 19th Ward in Beverly, his calm demeanor a contrast with the ward’s rough-and-tumble internal politics.

Hynes served as county assessor from 1978 to 1987, his tenure most notable for an absence of scandals that had long plagued the office.

Prior to becoming assessor, Hynes was a state senator, first elected 1970.

In 1977 his colleagues elected him senate president in a marathon struggle requiring 186 ballots before a coalition of Republicans and Democrats picked him over the opposition of a group of Democratic holdouts.