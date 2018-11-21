Former DePaul employee charged with stealing laptops after being laid off

A former DePaul University employee is accused of stealing laptops from the university in July after she was laid off. | Sun-Times file photo

A former employee has been charged with stealing computer equipment after she was laid off from DePaul University.

Yingqian Winny Lucas, 41, is charged with a felony count of burglary, according to a statement from Chicago police.

Lucas is accused of using her ID card to enter DePaul’s campus sometime between July 16 and July 23 after the university laid her off, according to police. She then took several laptops and used them at her home.

Detectives used her IP address to determine the location of the laptops, police said. Investigators found the computers and took Lucas into custody after executing a search warrant at her Lincoln Park home.

Lucas was expected to appear in court for a bail hearing on Wednesday.

A representative for DePaul did not immediately respond to a request for comment Wednesday morning.

DePaul laid off 62 full- and part-time staff members in June.