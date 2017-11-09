Former DNAinfo’s Alisa Hauser Shares the Best of Wicker Park, Bucktown

It’s often said that Chicago is a city of neighborhoods. Wicker Park and Bucktown might outshine them all for their quirky stores and top-notch eats.

No one knows better than Alisa Hauser, one of 18 reporters who kept us all current on Chicago’s neighborhood happenings by posting three to five times a day for the hyper-local website, DNAinfo.

CEO Joe Ricketts surprised the media world last week by turning off the lights at DNAinfo, citing financial reasons. (The DNAinfo content is still accessible for now, but November 2nd was the last day new stories went up.)

Alisa’s editorial turf included not only Wicker Park and Bucktown – but also West Town, Ukrainian and East Villages, and Noble Square.

The Chicago Sun-Times gave the reporters at DNA the chance to answer eight questions about the neighborhoods they came to know so well. Here’s what Alisa shared:

What three words would you use to describe Wicker Park and Bucktown?

Vibrant, Eclectic, Welcoming

Best place to meet a friend for coffee (and why)

La Colombe at 1552 N. Damen Ave., because they do not have WiFi.

You can have a nice conversation and remember what it was like to meet a friend in a coffee shop before coffee shops became libraries with people looking up from their screens only to glare at you for talking.

Best neighborhood restaurants

Breakfast

Lunch

Dinner

Neighborhood gem

Podhalanka restaurant and its owner Helena Madej

What’s the major misconception about your neighborhood?

That it is full of Hipsters. That there is no parking. That it is becoming Lincoln Park West.

Your secret weapon on the job

My dog Blu. He joined me on the beat when he could.

Tell us about your favorite story

It is hard to pick one favorite, having written more than 4,000 neighborhood stories (or more!) over the past 5.2 years at DNAinfo and then for the Chicago Pipeline for 3.5 years prior to DNAinfo.

But the opening of The 606/Bloomingdale Trail was a very special morning: Saturday, June 6, 2015. So many locals had been anticipating it for so long. I use the trail frequently to get to and from Logan Square or to bike to the Metra station.

Editor’s note: You can read Alisa’s coverage of The 606 opening here

Finally, what will you miss most about working at DNAinfo?

The best leaders make the people they lead feel as if they are leading themselves, and the leadership at DNAinfo exemplified that, from our founder Joe Ricketts to managing editor Shamus Toomey. We were trusted to be experts in our neighborhood beats and we all worked hard to find, tell and share the stories that mattered to us and to our readers. I will miss the strong fellowship shared with the other reporters and the opportunity to have contributed to a consistent and reliable source of news.

You can reach out to Alisa Hauser on Twitter > @DNA_WPB and by email: chicagopipeline@gmail.com