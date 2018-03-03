Former doctor headed to prison for drug conviction while awaiting rape trial

A former west suburban doctor has been sentenced to eight years in prison as he awaits trial for a separate sexual assault charge.

In January, 58-year-old Mark G.P. Lewis pleaded guilty to unlawful possession of cannabis with intent to deliver and unlawful possession of a firearm, according to the Kane County State’s Attorney’s Office.

Kane County Circuit Judge John A. Barsanti on Friday sentenced Lewis to eight years’ imprisonment in the Illinois Department of Corrections and handed down a fine of $137,720.

In May 2015, the North Central Narcotics Task Force executed a search warrant at Lewis’s home in the first block of Squire Lane in St. Charles, where officers found 199 marijuana plants, 11,772 grams of processed marijuana, a handgun and ammunition, according to prosecutors. The street value of the marijuana and plants seized was estimated at more than $600,000.

Lewis, formerly of St. Charles, remained at the Kane County Jail, where he has been held since his arrest on a $1 million bail, prosecutors said. Lewis received credit for 1,029 days served in the jail.

Lewis also is awaiting trial for July 2014 aggravated criminal sexual assault and criminal sexual assault charges. His trial in the case is set to begin July 16. Prosecutors alleged he had sex with a former patient without consent in 2012.