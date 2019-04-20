Former Glenbard East student charged with threatening students

A former student of Glenbard East High School in west suburban Lombard is accused of threatening to harm a female student and her boyfriend.

Jaris McCullum, 18, is charged with one felony count of disorderly conduct and one felony count of harassment through electronic communications, according to the DuPage County state’s attorney’s office.

McCullum allegedly sent messages Monday to a female student via Facebook Messenger saying “I really shoot” and he knows people “that’ll pay to get rid of u, and I’m takin that money, so u better hide,” the state’s attorney’s office said.

One of the messages allegedly included a picture of McCullum wearing all black and holding what appeared to be a gun, the state’s attorney’s office said. After an investigation, McCullum was taken into custody Thursday.

He’s being held at the DuPage County Jail on $75,000 bond, the state’s attorney’s office said.

His next court date is set for May 13.