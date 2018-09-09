Former Hackney’s building destroyed in overnight fire in Lake Zurich

The former Hackney’s restaurant building burnt to the ground early Sunday in the 800 block of Rand Road in Lake Zurich | Lake Zurich Fire Department

The former Hackney’s restaurant building went up in flames early Sunday in north suburban Lake Zurich.

Firefighters responded about 1:40 a.m. to the vacant building in the 800 block of Rand Road and found the two story structure engulfed in heavy fire and smoke, according to the Lake Zurich Fire Department.

The building was deemed uninhabitable early Sunday. An estimate of the damage to the building was not yet available and the cause of the fire was still under investigation, the department said.

Firefighters from several local departments, including Buffalo Grove, Mount Prospect, Barrington, Schaumburg, Grayslake and Fox River Grove came out to help fight the fire. Traffic was rerouted by the Lake Zurich Police Department.

Units responding to the box alarm had the fire under control by about 3:25 a.m., the department said.