Former Illinois Policy Institute head out as Rauner’s chief of staff

After just 88 days in Gov. Bruce Rauner’s administration, former Illinois Policy Institute head Kristina Rasmussen is out as the governor’s chief of staff — capping months of staff disarray and what many perceived as a shift to the right.

Her departure comes just a week after Rauner signed House Bill 40, a controversial abortion trigger law, which Rasmussen and many other conservative Republicans vehemently oppose.

Although Michael Lucci, also a former Illinois Policy Institute staffer, remains in the administration’s policy department, no other top posts remain filled by members of the conservative think tank. The group’s current CEO John Tillman, once a close friend and adviser to Rauner, dubbed the governor “Benedict Rauner” in a Facebook post last week.

The Rauner administration shakeup began July 10 when Rauner unexpectedly fired his chief of staff, Richard Goldberg. Goldberg was swiftly replaced by Rasmussen, former president and CEO of the Illinois Policy Institute. That sparked the exits of at least 20 employees, many of whom left because they didn’t believe in the direction the governor was taking in hiring members of the conservative think tank.

The staff changes came after Rauner vetoed a state budget that included an income-tax hike, only to see his veto overridden with the help of several Republicans.

A series of embarrassing flaps followed the staff shakeup. Rauner fired his “body man” on his first day after his homophobic and racially insensitive posts were found on Twitter. The governor also was criticized for his response to Lake County flooding and his failure to call it a disaster area earlier.

The governor defended his hires this summer. In July, Rauner said he was working to assemble “the best team in America.” He also declared “change happens” and described criticism of his staff shakeup as “political spin baloney.”

“I am always looking for the most talented team I can possibly have, the most talented people who will serve the best interests of all the people of Illinois,” Rauner said in Downstate Auburn on July 21. The governor said the transitions were “just part of a process.”

But then came more changes. The governor ousted four members of his new communications team — two of them former Illinois Policy Institute staffers — in August amid a statement regarding a cartoon the think tank posted. The statement cited Rauner’s position as a “white male” as a reason not to comment on the cartoon. And soon after, the governor’s general counsel Dennis Murashko was out the door.

It left many scratching their heads as to what was truly going on behind closed doors.

“What’s more embarrassing for Rasmussen and the IPI gang is they inherited an easier situation than the previous team had to manage because the budget was done,” said a political strategist who did not want to be named. “No more daily crises of government on top of the typical daily grind, and they couldn’t even handle that.”

The strategist said Rauner’s former team managed a bevy of daily crises, including managing the media and the GOP caucuses with no budget in place, a war with AFSCME, and gripes with Mayor Rahm Emanuel and Illinois Comptroller Susana Mendoza: “You appreciate their ability a lot more after seeing amateur hour for three months.”

Rauner named Rodger Heaton, the state’s Public Safety Director, as his new chief of staff Friday. Sources also said Patty Schuh, who is currently spokeswoman for Illinois Senate Republican Leader Bill Brady, will work within the governor’s communication department.