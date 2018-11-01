Former Lyft driver charged with 2nd rape

A man who formerly worked as a driver for Lyft has been charged with kidnapping and raping a woman more than four years ago on the South Side — the second attack he’s accused of committing.

Angelo McCoy, 49, is charged with aggravated kidnapping and aggravated criminal sexual assault in the April 18, 2014 attack of the 27-year-old woman, according to the Cook County state’s attorney’s office.

The woman was walking near the 8200 block of South Kedzie when she noticed McCoy standing on the sidewalk, prosecutors said during a hearing Wednesday at the Leighton Criminal Court Building. She tried to walk away from him, but he blocked her path, opened the door of his car and told her to get inside.

When he drove her to an area near Marquette Park and stopped the car, she got out and tried to get away, prosecutors said. McCoy came up behind her, covered her mouth and tackled her to the ground before assaulting her.

She went to a police station the next day and was taken to the hospital for an examination, prosecutors said. DNA collected during the exam “indicated a very strong association” to McCoy and the woman identified him in a photo array.

At the time he was charged, McCoy was being held at the Cook County Jail on $900,000 bail and facing charges in a similar attack that happened last year, according to Cook County sheriff’s office records.

McCoy was taken into custody July 19, 2017 and charged with armed robbery, unlawful restraint, aggravated criminal sexual assault and aggravated kidnapping in connection a July 7 attack that happened on the North Side, Chicago police said at the time. Court records show McCoy entered a plea of not guilty in August 2017 in the case and he was scheduled to appear in court next on Dec. 12.

The woman who said she was attacked in the 2017 filed a lawsuit against Lyft and a compay that conducts background checks for Lyft in November last year. A spokesman for Lyft previously said the company deactivated McCoy’s account after learning of the allegations.

On Wednesday, Judge Mary Marubio set McCoy’s bail on the new charges at $250,000 and scheduled McCoy back in court on Nov. 19.